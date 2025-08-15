Sale (ribs) will make his second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, and Atlanta could shift to a six-man rotation once he's activated from the injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After DFA'ing Carlos Carrasco on Thursday to make room in the rotation for rookie Hurtson Waldrep, Atlanta is currently running with a standard five-man rotation. Moving to a six-man for the final month-plus of a lost season would help manage the workloads of Waldrep, Sale and Spencer Strider, especially considering the team has only two off days in September. Atlanta hasn't yet announced whether Sunday's rehab start will be the last one for Sale, or if he'll make one more after that to get further stretched out. The veteran southpaw threw 40 pitches over two innings Tuesday to kick off his rehab stint as he works his way back from a rib fracture.