Braves' Chris Sale: Nabs ninth win Saturday

Sale (9-6) notched the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out three.

Sale was cruising along Saturday, spinning four shutout innings initially, but the Mets got four consecutive baserunners in the sixth frame to chase him from the outing. The All-Star southpaw wasn't overly dominant either, matching a season low in strikeouts and getting take deep twice for just the second time this season, but he received plenty of run support. Sale will carry a stellar 2.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 112:24 K:BB over 95 innings into a challenging road test in Pittsburgh for his next scheduled appearance.