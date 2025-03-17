Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Atlanta announced Monday that Sale will be its Opening Day starter March 27 in San Diego.

If there was any doubt the reigning National League Cy Young winner would be taking the ball for the opener, the club has now removed it. Sale has followed up his Cy Young-winning campaign with a nice spring, posting a 3.52 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 15.1 frames.

More News