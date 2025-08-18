Sale (ribcage) will make one more rehab start at Double-A Columbus on Saturday before rejoining the Atlanta rotation, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Sale went four innings and threw 56 pitches in his second rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, so it's not a surprise the club wants him to make one more rehab start. As long as all goes well during Sale next rehab outing, he will return to the Atlanta rotation as soon as Aug. 28 in Philadelphia. Sale has been sidelined since mid-June due to a rib injury.