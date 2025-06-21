Atlanta placed Sale on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a fractured left ribcage, retroactive to Thursday.

Sale made a diving play in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets, though it seems he suffered a bit of damage to his ribs in the process. He'll be eligible to return from the IL in early July, though it's currently unclear if he'll need more than a minimum-length stay. Austin Cox will come up from Triple-A Gwinnett to give Atlanta extra bullpen depth while the team looks for a rotation replacement.