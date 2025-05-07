Sale tossed 6.2 scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out 10.

Sale's scoreless outing was matched by Andrew Abbott and the Reds bullpen. He exited at 112 pitches after a walk in the seventh put two on. That's now back-to-back outings of six-plus innings and 10 strikeouts for the veteran left-hander, who's also allowed two runs or fewer in four straight starts. Sale will look to put his mark on a strong two-start week when he faces the Pirates this weekend.