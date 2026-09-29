Sale didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Tuesday. He struck out nine while giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings.

The veteran left-hander surrendered a run during the first inning but shut down Philadelphia for the next five frames before he put on two runners in the seventh that came around to score on righty reliever Didier Fuentes. Sale made just three starts in September as the club managed his workload down the stretch, and he looked plenty fresh Tuesday, touching 100 mph and throwing 95 pitches (65 strikes). Atlanta completed the comeback, and should it complete the series win, Sale tentatively lines up to pitch in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Sunday.