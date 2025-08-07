Sale (ribs) threw a successful 30-pitch simulated game Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

As long as Sale bounces back well Friday, he will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. The left-hander is eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list Aug. 19, and he should be ready to go on that date or shortly after following 1-to-2 rehab starts. Sale has been sidelined since mid-June with a fracture in his left ribcage.