Sale (ribcage) will make his second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, and Atlanta could shift to a six-man rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After designating Carlos Carrasco for assignment Thursday to make room in the rotation for rookie Hurston Waldrep, Atlanta is currently running with a standard five-man rotation. Moving to a six-man setup for the final month-plus of the season would help manage the workloads of Waldrep, Sale and Spencer Strider, especially considering the team has only two off days in September. After his upcoming outing Sunday, Sale is likely to make another start after that to get further stretched out before slotting back into the Atlanta rotation. The veteran southpaw has been on the shelf since June 21 due to a fractured left ribcage.