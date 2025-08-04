Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Sale (ribs) recently threw a bullpen session and is expected to face hitters soon, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Sale is just over two weeks away from being eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list, and he seemingly has a shot at returning around that time. The left-hander has been sidelined since mid-June with a fractured left ribcage. Because Sale has missed so much time, he's likely to make at least one rehab start before rejoining the rotation.