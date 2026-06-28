Braves' Chris Sale: Strikes out 10 in loss

Sale (8-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings, taking the loss versus San Francisco on Sunday.

Sale was good, throwing 68 of 94 pitches for strikes, but Robbie Ray was a little more efficient in this pitching duel. Sale hadn't completed six innings in any of his last four outings, giving up nine runs (seven earned) over 22 frames in that span. This was his second game with double-digit strikeouts this season. The star southpaw has a 2.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 109:22 K:BB through 90 innings across 15 starts this season. Sale is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mets.