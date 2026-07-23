Braves' Chris Sale: Strikes out 11 in win

Sale (11-6) earned the win Thursday over the Padres, allowing three runs on five hits and walk across six innings. He struck out 11.

All of the damage against Sale came with two outs in the second inning -- he issued a bases-loaded walk to Fernando Tatis before giving up a two-run single to Luis Rengifo. However, the veteran southpaw managed to settle in and turn in a quality start while striking out 11, matching a season high. Sale's ERA now sits at 2.19, the second best mark in the majors, through 19 starts (111 innings) this season with a 1.05 WHIP and 134:26 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to face the Mets on the road his next time out.