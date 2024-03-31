Sale did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Sale looked like his typical self on Sunday, throwing 83 pitches over 5.1 innings in his Atlanta debut. The 35-year-old appears to be fully healthy as he averaged 94.9-mph on his fastball, up one full tick from his average velocity in 2023. He also had some extra juice on his infamous sidewinding slider, generating a 79.4-mph average velocity, up from 77.8-mph in 2023. The only blemish on Atlanta lefty's afternoon came via a leadoff homer in the first inning surrendered to Kyle Schwarber. Sale's next start is slated to be against Arizona at home.