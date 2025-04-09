Sale (0-1) didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Phillies. He allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Sale put Atlanta on the back foot after giving up three runs in the third inning, and the veteran southpaw allowed a fifth run in the fifth frame on a 462-foot solo homer to center field from Kyle Schwarber. Sale managed to generate 60 strikes on 86 pitches (including 15 whiffs) and has logged 17 strikeouts over his first three starts, but he's also registered a 6.75 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 14.2 innings. He's tentatively slated to face the Rays on the road this weekend, where he'll look to earn his first win of the 2025 campaign.