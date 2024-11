Sale was named the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Wednesday.

Sale finished in the top three for Cy Young Award voting twice (2014, 2017) during his 13 seasons in the American League. Now, after posting a 2.38 ERA and 1.01 WHIP alongside a 225:39 K:BB over 177.2 innings, the 35-year-old southpaw has finally taken home the trophy in his first season since shifting to the National League. He received 26 out of a possible 30 first-place votes.