Braves' Chris Sale: Takes loss despite quality start

Sale (12-7) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings as Atlanta fell 5-4 to the Yankees. He struck out eight.

The veteran southpaw dialed up his fourth straight quality start and 14th of the season on 103 pitches (64 strikes), but Sale left the game with his team down 3-2 and Atlanta never found an equalizer. Sale hasn't allowed more than three runs in an outing since April 6, and since the beginning of June he's produced a 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 71:11 K:BB through 56 innings over his last 10 starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.