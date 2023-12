The Red Sox traded Sale to Atlanta on Saturday in exchange for Vaughn Grissom, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Boston will also send $17 million to Atlanta in order to cover some of the $27.5 million Sale is owed this season, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Sale put up a 4.30 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 102.2 frames last season with Boston, but he finished the year strong, allowing eight earned runs over 25 innings across five starts in September.