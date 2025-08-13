Sale (ribs) was charged with one run over two innings of work in his first rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Sale permitted three hits and two walks while recording a pair of strikeouts, throwing 40 pitches over his two frames. The left-hander averaged 93.9 mph with his four-seamer, which is down one tick from his season average. Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sale is likely to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the big-league rotation.