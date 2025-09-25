Sale will be used as a bulk reliever in Sunday's game against the Pirates, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta will use Charlie Morton as an opener in his final career appearance before Sale takes over. It will be the first relief outing for Sale since he closed out the 2018 World Series as a member of the Red Sox. While it will be unconventional usage for the lefty, Sale will have a better chance to pick up a win as a bulk reliever, and he should be available for a typical starter's workload.