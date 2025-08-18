Sale (ribcage) struck out four and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk over four innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Sale had another strong showing in the second outing of his rehab assignment, firing 39 of his 56 pitches for strikes while inducing six swings and misses. The southpaw will likely make one more start on the farm before returning from the 60-day injured list in the final week of August and being part of what's expected to be a six-man rotation for Atlanta heading into the final month of the season.