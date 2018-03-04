Braves' Christian Colon: Big day at plate Saturday
Colon went 2-for-3 with his first home run of the spring and five RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The former Royals prospect is in camp on a non-roster invite and should be considered a long shot for the 25-man roster, but Colon's making some noise with a .385/.429/.615 line to begin the spring. If he keeps raking, the 28-year-old could win a big-league utility role -- either with the Braves or another organization willing to take a chance on him.
