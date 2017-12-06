Braves' Christian Colon: Inks NRI deal with Atlanta
Colon signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Braves on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Colon played in 24 major-league games between the Royals and Marlins this past season, slashing .160/.236/.180, with eight hits in 57 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will look to latch on as a utility infielder with Atlanta for the upcoming season, but may wind up spending a decent amount of time in the minors yet again.
