Colon signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Braves on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

Colon played in 24 major-league games between the Royals and Marlins this past season, slashing .160/.236/.180, with eight hits in 57 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will look to latch on as a utility infielder with Atlanta for the upcoming season, but may wind up spending a decent amount of time in the minors yet again.