Braves' CJ Alexander: Out with undisclosed injury
Alexander is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Mississippi with an undisclosed injury.
Through his first 11 games at Double-A, Alexander had seven walks and just five strikeouts, but bad luck on balls in play has him sitting with a .143 average. This was an aggressive assignment for the 22-year-old, not because of his age, but because he previously only had 21 games under his belt above rookie ball.
