The Braves reinstated Hamels (triceps) from the 45-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Baltimore.

Atlanta demoted reliever Jasseel De La Cruz to its alternate training site to make room on the active roster for Hamels, who had been bothered by the shoulder/triceps injury dating back to spring training. Since Hamels just started up his throwing program in late August, he isn't yet ready to handle a normal starter's workload. As a result, Atlanta will allow Hamels to build up his pitch count with two or three starts over the final week and a half of the regular season, with the hope that he'll be able to handle a more normal workload during the postseason. Since he tossed three innings in his most recent simulated game, Hamels probably shouldn't be expected to work more than 4-to-5 frames Wednesday.