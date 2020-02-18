Hamels (shoulder) is expected to arrive at Atlanta's spring training facility later this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "The reports [on his shoulder] are good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "[Trainer George Poulis] has been talking to him and I think [the recovery] is going exactly how they had planned. That's good news. He'll be here sooner than later just to get him acclimated."

The veteran southpaw still isn't likely to get clearance to begin a throwing program until early March and isn't being counted on as part of the Opening Day rotation, but Hamels may not end up missing too many turns if he continues to make progress from what's being described as shoulder "irritation". He made 27 starts for the Cubs last year, posting a 3.81 ERA, 4.08 FIP and 9.1 K/9 over 141.2 innings.