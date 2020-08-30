Hamels (triceps) tossed a bullpen session Sunday, but he remains without a clear timeline for a return from the 45-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The side session was Hamels' second since he was shut down during summer camp with triceps tendinitis. The veteran southpaw was merely expected to be a back-end piece in the Atlanta rotation in 2020, but his potential late-September return looms larger these days with Mike Soroka (Achilles) done for the season and with the likes of Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint having all flamed out as potential starting options.