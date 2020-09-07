Hamels (triceps) could build his workload up during game action, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Hamels threw a live batting practice session Sunday that went very well and is scheduled to throw another session in the coming days. If that goes smoothly, manager Brian Snitker said that he could be activated soon after. The southpaw still hasn't ramped up his workload during his recovery process, but he could serve as a starter for Atlanta soon, even if he isn't able to last very long initially. Hamels has been dealing with shoulder and triceps issues since spring training.