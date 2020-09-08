Hamels (triceps) could return during the upcoming series in Baltimore, which begins Monday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hamels has battled shoulder and triceps issues since spring training, but he's been making good progress of late and completed a live batting practice session Sunday. It doesn't appear that he's close to being ready to handle a starter's workload, but Atlanta may be happy for him to finish the buildup process during big-league games. He could get the opportunity to make a few short starts in the final two weeks of the season.