Hamels (triceps) will begin the season on the injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The veteran southpaw was battling a shoulder issue early in summer training, and the triceps tendinitis he dealt with previously resurfaced last week when attempting to retake the mound. There's no official return timeline for Hamels, but given he never faced hitters during the July camp he seems likely to require some time before reaching game readiness after being cleared to throw.