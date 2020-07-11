Hamels (shoulder) didn't throw his scheduled side session Saturday after experiencing triceps tendinitis, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Hamels has yet to face live hitters during camp while battling a shoulder issue, and he missed his session Saturday with triceps tendinitis. The 36-year-old emphasized that the issues he's been experiencing have been similar to the soreness that he'd encounter during spring training, but time is running out for Hamels to get ready for the regular season with Opening Day just under two weeks away. The Braves could move him back in the rotation and limit his usage early on, but it's becoming more unlikely that he'll be available to begin the season, even with the potential precautionary measures.