Hamels (triceps) will throw a live batting practice session Sunday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Hamels has been dealing with shoulder and triceps issues dating back to spring training, but he appears to still have time to make it back in time to make a start or two before the end of the regular season. The veteran lefty may be well past his peak, but he recorded ERAs of 3.78 and 3.81 in the last two seasons and can certainly still help Atlanta's rotation if he's able to pitch at something close to that level down the stretch.