Hamels (triceps) is able to throw but isn't expected to pitch in a game any time soon, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Hamels has battled shoulder issues since arriving in spring training back in February. He was recently diagnosed with triceps tendinitis and sent to the injured list. With such an uncertain timeline, and with his 3.81 ERA and 23.2 strikeout rate from last season representing solid but far from spectacular numbers, he can likely be safely ignored in shallower fantasy leagues.