Braves' Cole Hamels: Reports to camp with shoulder issue
Hamels "irritated" his throwing shoulder during an offseason workout and will be shut down for three weeks before being re-evaluated, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The fact that Hamels -- who inked a one-year, $18 million deal with Atlanta over the winter -- is already hurt as spring training gets underway is concerning, though the team apparently doesn't believe the shoulder issue is a major one for the 36-year-old. Hamels is scheduled to visit a doctor in Dallas for more information about the injury, but at the very least, he'll be shut down through the end of February before he's able to begin his throwing program in earnest. The lefty should be ready to go for Opening Day if he's good to go after the three-week shutdown, but any further setbacks would make a stint on the injured list to begin the season a strong likelihood.
