Hamels was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue Monday.

The move was made retroactive to Friday, so he'll be eligible to return for the playoffs, but Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that he's been removed from Atlanta's playoff pool, so that won't be happening. He's been dealing with shoulder injuries dating back to spring training and had finally been cleared to make his Braves debut last week, allowing three runs in 31.1 innings. That could well be the only start he'll make for Atlanta, as he'll be a free agent this offseason. He'll turn 37 in December, and a player of his age coming off a year almost completely lost to injury may not be a particularly appealing asset on the free agent market. He can still pitch when healthy, though, as he recorded a 3.79 ERA across the last two seasons. Bryse Wilson was recalled in a corresponding move.