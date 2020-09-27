The Braves transferred Hamels (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list Sunday.
After experiencing yet another setback with his left shoulder in his Braves debut Sept. 16, Hamels was already expected to be shut down for the season. The move to the 45-day IL officially confirms as much, while simultaneously clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for third baseman Pablo Sandoval. The 36-year-old southpaw will become a free agent this winter and may have to settle for a one-year deal with limited guarantees if he wants to keep his career going.