Hamels and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran lefty will be back in the division where he started his career for his age-36 season. He's not the pitcher he was at his peak, but he's remained a stable option, posting ERAs of 3.78 and 3.81 in the last two seasons while striking out 23.3 percent and 23.2 percent of batters. He'll settle in as a mid-rotation starter in a young Braves rotation.

