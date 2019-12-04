Braves' Cole Hamels: Signs one-year deal with Atlanta
Hamels and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran lefty will be back in the division where he started his career for his age-36 season. He's not the pitcher he was at his peak, but he's remained a stable option, posting ERAs of 3.78 and 3.81 in the last two seasons while striking out 23.3 percent and 23.2 percent of batters. He'll settle in as a mid-rotation starter in a young Braves rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Villar joins Marlins
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...