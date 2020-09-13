Hamels (triceps) is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He threw three simulated innings Friday in his final tune up, so it would be risky to expect Hamels to go deep enough in this start to qualify for the win. By their own admission, the Braves are essentially letting Hamels get his rehab starts in during games that count down the stretch in order to get him ready for the postseason. He has been sidelined all year with shoulder and triceps injuries.