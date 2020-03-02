Manager Brian Snitker said there's no timetable for Hamels (shoulder) to resume throwing, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Hamels reported to camp near the end of February but has yet to pick up a throwing program due to a shoulder issue he first experienced in January. The veteran left-hander was hoping to resume throwing in early March, but that no longer appears to be the case after he was recently re-evaluated. As such, it sounds like there's a good chance Hamels will miss all of April as he continues to work back to full health.