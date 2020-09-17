Hamels (0-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against Baltimore.

Hamels made his season-debut after working from a triceps injury. He worked two scoreless innings, but appeared to run out of gas in the third frame when he surrendered two doubles and a walk. He was ultimately pulled after 52 pitches. Despite missing the vast majority of the season, Hamels is a candidate for the Braves' playoff rotation, so the team is likely to focus on building him up in time to make a meaningful contribution in October.