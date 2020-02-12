Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday that Hamels (shoulder) won't be back to full health for Opening Day, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

As was reported earlier Wednesday, Hamels will be shut down for the first three weeks of spring training after he experienced irritation in his left shoulder during a recent workout. Even if doctors clear Hamels to resume working out immediately after he's re-evaluated, Anthopoulos indicated the 36-year-old won't have enough time to complete his throwing program before the Braves open their season March 26 in Arizona. Hamels thus appears likely to begin the campaign on the 10-day injured list, though he may only have to miss a start or two if he avoids any setbacks with the shoulder once he's cleared to throw again.