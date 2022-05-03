McHugh struck out the only batter he faced in Monday's 5-2 win over the Mets to record his first hold of the season.

The veteran right-hander was expected to fill a key setup role in Atlanta's bullpen, but McHugh has had a rocky start to the year, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP despite a 14:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings. He's tossed more than one inning in three of his eight appearances but less than a full inning in four others, and that kind of unpredictable usage could limit his fantasy upside even if his ratios do improve.