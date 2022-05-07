McHugh (0-1) took the loss Friday as Atlanta fell 6-3 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning.

The veteran right-hander took over from rookie Spencer Strider to begin the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie and quickly made a bit of a mess, and while the loss ended up going on McHugh's ledger, it was Tyler Matzek who allowed both inherited runners to score. McHugh has a sharp 16:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings over 10 appearances this season, and while his 6.10 ERA and 1.55 WHIP are rough, his 2.10 FIP indicates he deserves a better fate.