Joe was traded to the Braves for Sean Rodriguez on Saturday, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

He is about to turn 25 years old and has been a slightly below league average hitter at Double-A this year (97 wRC+), so Joe can hardly be considered a notable prospect. His solid approach (40:34 K:BB) is probably his most impressive offensive trait. Joe has split time between right field and first base this year and profiles as an organizational depth piece going forward.