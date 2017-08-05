Braves' Connor Joe: Traded to Braves
Joe was traded to the Braves for Sean Rodriguez on Saturday, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.
He is about to turn 25 years old and has been a slightly below league average hitter at Double-A this year (97 wRC+), so Joe can hardly be considered a notable prospect. His solid approach (40:34 K:BB) is probably his most impressive offensive trait. Joe has split time between right field and first base this year and profiles as an organizational depth piece going forward.
