Atlanta claimed Seabold off waivers from Tampa Bay on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Though he'll report to Triple-A, Seabold will provide Atlanta with some more organizational starting pitching depth as the big club navigates numerous injuries to its rotation. Seabold made a pair of multi-inning relief appearances for Tampa Bay but has primarily worked out of the rotation at Triple-A Durham this season, logging a 6.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB across 61 innings.