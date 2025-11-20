Braves' Connor Thomas: Lands in Atlanta on MiLB pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta signed Thomas (elbow) to a minor-league contract Nov. 6.
A Rule 5 pick of the Brewers last offseason, Thomas made just two appearances for Milwaukee before eventually undergoing internal brace surgery on his left elbow in July. The lefty will be sidelined at least until around midseason next year.
