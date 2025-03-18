Kimbrel signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel showed flashes of his old self with the Orioles last year, but inconsistency led him to finish the season with a 5.33 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 52.1 innings while converting 23 of his 29 save opportunities. Now entering his age-37 season, the right-hander will get another chance to prove he can still perform at a high level with the organization that drafted him back in 2008. Even if Kimbrel makes his way back into the majors, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to perform anywhere near the level he was at when he last wore an Atlanta uniform.