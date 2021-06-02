Atlanta activated Pache (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Even with Atlanta expected to be without Marcell Ozuna (fingers) for an extended period following his recent arrest, the club apparently doesn't view Pache as a solution in the everyday outfield at the moment. It's difficult to quibble with that assessment, given that Pache supplied a lowly .358 OPS in 68 plate appearances before landing on the IL in mid-May with a right hamstring injury. Pache is healthy again after completing a rehab game with Gwinnett on Tuesday, but Atlanta will likely want to see the glove-first outfielder find some extended success at the plate at Triple-A before giving him another spin in the big leagues. Guillermo Heredia should continue to serve as Atlanta's primary option in center field in the meantime.