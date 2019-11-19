Braves' Cristian Pache: Added to 40-man roster
Pache was added to the 40-man roster Tuesday.
Pache is a very talented prospect, though the majority of that talent comes on the defensive side of the ball, where he's considered an excellent center fielder. He posted a mediocre 92 wRC+ in 26 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in 2019 but had a much stronger 134 wRC+ (easily his best mark at any level) in 104 games for Double-A Mississippi. Pache only just turned 21 years old Tuesday, so he has plenty of time to improve at the plate, though his defensive chops could earn him a big-league role before his bat is fully ready.
