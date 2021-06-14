Pache remained out of the lineup at Triple-A Gwinnett for a second straight game Sunday due to a tight hamstring, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

While he was with the big club earlier this season, Pache spent time on the injured list due to a left groin strain and right hamstring tightness, so it's concerning that he's dealing with yet another lower-body issue. Before suffering a setback with the hamstring, Pache had appeared in seven games for Gwinnett, going 8-for-24 with two home runs and three doubles.