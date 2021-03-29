Pache is expected to begin the season as Atlanta's starting center fielder, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The team's No. 3 fantasy prospect didn't show much at the plate this spring, slashing .162/.238/.243 with a 4:11 BB:K in 42 plate appearances, but Ender Inciarte wasn't much better and Pache's outstanding defensive skills made the difference. The 22-year-old has the athletic tools to be a power/speed asset down the road, but he'll be a risky option on fantasy rosters as a rookie.
